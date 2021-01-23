Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 267.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

