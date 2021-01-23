VITE Hits Market Cap of $10.55 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $6.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00083993 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,006,951,390 coins and its circulating supply is 474,380,280 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.