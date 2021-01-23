Vodi X (VDX) Price Up 78% Over Last Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $348,474.30 and approximately $66.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 78% higher against the US dollar. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

