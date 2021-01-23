Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Volkswagen stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

