Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Hits $217.77 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $217.77 million and $9.85 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

