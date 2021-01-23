Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $213.08 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $213.08 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

