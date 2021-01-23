Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Vulcan Materials worth $49,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NYSE VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

