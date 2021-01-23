W Green Pay Reaches Market Cap of $76,387.09 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $76,387.09 and $24,469.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.