WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Cap of $12,621.46

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,621.46 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.