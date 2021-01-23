Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Wabtec posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wabtec.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Wabtec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabtec (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.