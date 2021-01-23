Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of WAB stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.