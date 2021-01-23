Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0391 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $25,502.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007689 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,114,744 coins and its circulating supply is 194,735,130 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

