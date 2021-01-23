Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,898 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

