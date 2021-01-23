Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

