Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.38 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and $2.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.91 or 0.03865660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

