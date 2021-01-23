Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.18 or 0.03856126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.