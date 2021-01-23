Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00116297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

