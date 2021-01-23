Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $115.36 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

