Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 170.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $253.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

