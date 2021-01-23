Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 120,308 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,308 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.85% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 120,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 394,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

OCSL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

