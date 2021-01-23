Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

