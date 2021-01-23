Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,248,000 after buying an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

