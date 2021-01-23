Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.