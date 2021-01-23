Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,973 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

