Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

SPGI stock opened at $315.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day moving average is $342.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

