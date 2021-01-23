Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

SBUX stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

