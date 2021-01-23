Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,570 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

AMT opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.98. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

