Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $88.91 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Avery Dennison worth $88,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

AVY opened at $156.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $164.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

