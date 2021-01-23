Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000.

PPLT stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

