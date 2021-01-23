Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 4.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $107,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.39 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

