Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,974,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

