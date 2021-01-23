Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. Pinterest accounts for 0.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $76.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

