Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 427,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,780,000. CME Group comprises 3.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of CME Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 917,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

