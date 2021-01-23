Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $105,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

