Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

