Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of American Express worth $78,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

AXP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.