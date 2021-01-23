Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,005 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,005 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $36,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $406.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.80. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

