Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 61,747 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 5.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $113,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $207.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

