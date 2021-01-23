WAX Price Reaches $0.0424 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. WAX has a market cap of $63.64 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000231 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048549 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,551,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,145,444 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

