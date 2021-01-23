WAX (WAXP) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $64.30 million and $4.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048431 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,846,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,466,955 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

