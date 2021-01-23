WaykiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $68.95 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $43.48 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

