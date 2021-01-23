WaykiChain Trading Up 29.9% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and $52.73 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

