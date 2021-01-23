WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 853 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 171,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.