WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 306,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,750 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

