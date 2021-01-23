WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 956 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

