We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 20,827 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 509.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.