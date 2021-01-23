We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69.

