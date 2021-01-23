We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69.

