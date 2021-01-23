We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,196.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.12. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.