We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 327.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

LECO stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

